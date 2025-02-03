Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

QUAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 450.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

