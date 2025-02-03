Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 85010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUIS shares. Ventum Financial cut Quisitive Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.57 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.54 to C$0.57 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$154.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

