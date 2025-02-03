RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

