Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Update

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratch Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGPCF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Ratch Group Public has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.13.

About Ratch Group Public

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in generation and sale of electricity and steam in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, International Power Projects, and Related Business and Infrastructure.

