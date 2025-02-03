REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,214,100 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 2,083,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.9 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
Shares of RNWEF stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.
About REC Silicon ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REC Silicon ASA
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.