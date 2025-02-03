Red Tortoise LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

