Red Tortoise LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.