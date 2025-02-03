Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Region Group Stock Performance

Region Group stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Region Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Region Group Company Profile

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

