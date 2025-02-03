Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vital Energy (VTLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) recently:
- 1/29/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – Vital Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 12/17/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2024 – Vital Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Vital Energy Price Performance
Vital Energy stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.12.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
