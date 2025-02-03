Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $123.56 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.