Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 207.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

