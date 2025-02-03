Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after buying an additional 1,809,709 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after buying an additional 1,683,829 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 1,412,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,978,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

