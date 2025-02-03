Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 232.44%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

