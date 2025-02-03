Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

