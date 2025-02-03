Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.