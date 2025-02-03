Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,161 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.77.
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
