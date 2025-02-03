Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and ECD Automotive Design”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $373.49 million 0.42 -$38.29 million ($0.44) -4.60 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 1.90 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ECD Automotive Design has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Niu Technologies.

This table compares Niu Technologies and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -8.53% -24.22% -9.95% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Niu Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebooks, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components consisting of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company operates NIU app, which provides online repair request, service station locator, theft reporting, smart check, smart services, scooter status, historical riding data, and key diagnostics, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services. It sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

