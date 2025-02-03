Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Joel S. Goldberg Sells 15,170 Shares

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revvity stock opened at $126.13 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Revvity from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Revvity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

