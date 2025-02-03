Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $21.05 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Crocs comprises about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX opened at $102.07 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

