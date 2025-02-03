Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $30.21 Million Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for 1.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $22,705,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,646,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ARM stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.92, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.