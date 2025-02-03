Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 587.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $68.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

