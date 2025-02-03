Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTB. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 121,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

