Rice Partnership LLC Has $34.76 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 6.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $258.56 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $240.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

