Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 43,847 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 933,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

