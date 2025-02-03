Rice Partnership LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $121.52 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

