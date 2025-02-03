Rice Partnership LLC Takes $250,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after buying an additional 3,070,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 41.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 22.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after buying an additional 646,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GameStop by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 136,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GameStop by 46.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

GameStop Stock Down 3.3 %

GME stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.31 and a beta of -0.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,131.95. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

