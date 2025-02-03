Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,125,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,519,000 after acquiring an additional 851,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 404.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 892,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 715,891 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CMS Energy by 760.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 618,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 479,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $1,893,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,285.15. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,686 shares of company stock worth $2,228,084 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $66.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.