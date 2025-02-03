Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

