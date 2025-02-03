Richardson Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after buying an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 695,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.