Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

