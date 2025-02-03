Richardson Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

