Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $981,000 Investment in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 49.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in National Bank by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 374,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 146,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut shares of National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,552.24. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,290.10. The trade was a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,505. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

