Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

