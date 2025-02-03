Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.53.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Stock Down 0.0 %

AON stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.15. The stock had a trading volume of 153,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,654. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.