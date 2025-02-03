RXO (RXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. RXO's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RXO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RXO opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RXO has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

