RXO (RXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RXO Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of RXO opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RXO has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RXO
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.