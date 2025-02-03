S.A. Mason LLC Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,267,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,276,000 after buying an additional 642,007 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,612,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after acquiring an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,567,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,094,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 480,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,050,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,705,000 after purchasing an additional 477,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

