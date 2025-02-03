S.A. Mason LLC Has $59,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 772,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

