S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,517,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,657,000 after buying an additional 114,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

