S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 64 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $288.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

