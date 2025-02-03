S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 554 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NWE stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This represents a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

