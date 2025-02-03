S.A. Mason LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

