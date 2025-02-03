Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Safe Bulkers Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SB opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.
