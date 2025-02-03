Safety Shot, Inc. Terminates At-the-Market Equity Offering, Reaffirms Strong Financial Position and Growth Trajectory

On February 3, 2025, Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) announced the termination of its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program. This decision comes as a strategic move reflecting the company’s robust financial position, positive outlook, and dedication to maximizing shareholder value.

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot, expressed satisfaction with the termination, highlighting the confidence in the company’s financial strength and growth prospects. This step is aimed at safeguarding shareholder value by eliminating the potential for further dilution.

Safety Shot has witnessed remarkable progress during 2024, securing prominent distribution agreements with major retailers. These include partnerships with 7-Eleven, Casey’s General Stores, King Soopers, and two major grocers, paving the way for expanded market presence and increased sales growth in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the pending acquisition of Yerbaé Brands Corp. is expected to bolster Safety Shot’s product portfolio and market reach within the thriving segment of health-conscious beverage options. The strategic acquisition aligns with Safety Shot’s mission of offering comprehensive wellness solutions to consumers.

Before the termination, Safety Shot successfully sold 397,064 shares through the ATM offering, raising a total of $481,256.20. These funds will further support the company’s growth initiatives and enhance its financial standing.

Boon reiterated Safety Shot’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, emphasizing that terminating the ATM program would prevent future equity dilution and contribute to maintaining a strong and stable share price. The company aims to reinforce investor confidence and continue executing its growth strategy to deliver robust results.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, introduced Sure Shot, a patented wellness product known to reduce blood alcohol content while boosting cognitive clarity, energy levels, and overall mood. The company’s focus remains on expanding retail presence, driving sales growth, and increasing brand awareness throughout 2025.

Investors interested in the latest updates from Safety Shot can contact the company’s Investor Relations department at 561-244-7100 or via email at [email protected].

Yerbaé Brands Corp., founded in 2017, focuses on zero sugar, zero calorie beverages using plant-based ingredients tailored for wellness-conscious consumers. By incorporating yerba mate as a key ingredient, Yerbaé offers functional beverages that are non-GMO, gluten-free, and rich in essential nutrients.

As Safety Shot continues its growth trajectory and expands its product offerings, the company remains dedicated to creating value for its shareholders and executing its strategic vision for sustained success in the competitive market landscape.

Please note that this article is based on the content of the recently filed 8-K SEC Filing for Safety Shot, Inc.

