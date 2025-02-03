Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 813.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Saia by 920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Saia by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $480.11 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.48 and a 200-day moving average of $461.75.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.65.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

