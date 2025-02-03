Salman Mohammed Purchases 500 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Salman Mohammed bought 500 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £185 ($227.30).
CT Automotive Group Price Performance
Shares of CTA opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CT Automotive Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £23.55 million, a PE ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.11.
CT Automotive Group Company Profile
CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.
