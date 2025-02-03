Salman Mohammed Purchases 500 Shares of CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA) Stock

CT Automotive Group plc (LON:CTA – Get Free Report) insider Salman Mohammed bought 500 shares of CT Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £185 ($227.30).

CT Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of CTA opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CT Automotive Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £23.55 million, a PE ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 0.11.

CT Automotive Group Company Profile

CT Automotive is engaged in the design, development and manufacture of bespoke automotive interior finishes (for example dashboard panels and fascia finishes) and kinematic assemblies (for example air registers, arm rests, deployable cup holders and storage systems), as well as their associated tooling.

CT Automotive’s operating model enables it to pursue a price leadership strategy, supplying high quality parts to customers at a lower overall landed cost than competitors.

