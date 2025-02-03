Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $223,224.84 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

