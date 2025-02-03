Schneider National, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 2.4 %

SNDR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 531,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Corporate insiders own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.