Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 36,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

