Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHF stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

