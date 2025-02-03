Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 295.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565,582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $95,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after buying an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after acquiring an additional 684,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

